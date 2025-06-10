Is ChatGPT down worldwide? Disruption sparks outrage

Sci-Tech

Hundreds of ChatGPT users hit by error messages due to mysterious OpenAI outage

ChatGPT has been hit with a mysterious outage, leaving users frustrated with the chat-bot.

According to Down Detector, a surge in reports was observed, with more than 1,000 complaints in the UK and almost five hundred in the US.

As per the platform, 48% of the reports were made regarding the app, while 45% were about the ChatGPT website.

The error message, causing panic among users, read, "If this issue persists, please contact us through our help center at help.openai.com."

Users reaction to the sudden outage

Users have shared the issue on social media as they tried to figure out the problem with the OpenAI platform that has garnered over 400 million weekly users.

The sudden error has caused massive disruption globally as a user on X wrote, "stopping work as i can't use chatgpt because of a problem."

Along with westerns user, Japanese users have also shared their concern on X, as one social media post read, "ChatGPT is down," with the error message that read, "Hmm…something seems to have gone wrong."

While another user penned in Japanese, "It was only after ChatGPT crashed that I realised GPT-4o was an important friend."

ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI has shared that they are investigating the issue.

