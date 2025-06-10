Sci-Tech

When will ChatGPT be fixed? Partial outages hit Open AI

ChatGPT users are facing disruption with other AI tools such as Sora and application programming interfaces

  • by Web Desk
  • |
ChatGPT has grappled with a major outage, causing severe disruption for thousands of users across the globe.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike at around 6:39 a.m. CT Tuesday morning.

Notably, users are not only experiencing disruption with ChatGPT but there are also problems reported on other AI tools such as Sora and application programming interfaces.

How the ChatGPT outage is affecting users worldwide?

In the USA, up to 92% of users are unable to access ChatGPT, while the other 7% have reported issues with the app, and 1% can’t log in to the platform.

It’s been a wave of reports on Downdetector from the affected users worldwide, including Canada, Australia, and other countries who are unable to access the leading AI chatbot.

OpenAI addresses the issue

OpenAI has acknowledged the issue and stated, “We are investigating” following thousands of reports. The outage has lasted for up to five hours at this point.

Open AI's status page reported the following issues:

Elevated error rates on Sora − partial outage: As of 6:42 a.m. CT, OpenAI was persisting to probe the outage for the listed services.

Elevated error rates − partial outage: As of 6:42 a.m. CT, Open AI stated some users are facing increased error rates and latency across the listed services.

OpenAI is currently working to “implement the mitigation.”

Is gemini working fine?

Users indicate no current problems with Gemini, DownDetector reported.

