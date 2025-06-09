Sci-Tech

WhatsApp rolls out media download quality feature for beta version

Meta's WhatsApp is testing out quality options feature for auto-download photos and videos in Android app

WhatsApp is testing out a new feature, which allows users to have more control over the quality of media that is automatically downloaded on devices.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the messaging platform might allow users to select between standard or high-definition (HD) quality settings.

The new option was discovered in the beta version, 2.25.18.11, of the Android app and is reportedly available to some beta users.

According to the feature tracker, Meta's messaging platform is developing the feature for release on a future version of the app.

How will the new Auto-download feature work?

Once rolled out, a new Auto-download quality option will appear in WhatsApp settings.

Here is how users will be able to navigate the new feature:

1. Go to WhatsApp Settings

2. Click on Storage and Data

3. Users will see the Auto-download quality option there.

From there onwards, users can then either select Standard quality or HD quality options for photos and videos, which will be automatically downloaded on their device.

Difference between Standard and HD quality

As per the outlet, the Standard option compresses the media to reduce file size and is a more efficient option, as it occupies less space and results in faster downloads.

Meanwhile, the HD setting reportedly preserves the detail and the resolution of the image and requires far more data for downloading as well as much more space on the drive.

