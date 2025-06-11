Sci-Tech

Strawberry moon: Everything to know about celestial event illuminating night sky

As the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, the moon will be arching low, creating a spectacular show

June's full moon – referred to as a "strawberry moon" – is set to illuminate Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The moon will be at its fullest at 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, June 11, however, it also appeared bright in the east after Tuesday's sunset.

Why is the full moon so bright in June?

Summer solstice, the time at which the sun reaches its maximum or minimum declination, falls this month on June 20.

This means that the sun typically appears higher in the sky while the moon seems closer to the horizon as the celestial bodies are positioned on opposite sides of Earth.

According to EarthSky, this will also be the lowest full moon visible from the Northern Hemisphere in decades due to a phenomenon called a major lunar standstill.

The standstill is when the moon is at its northern or southernmost point, and it last appeared in 2006.

Although the standstill occurred in January, it's still affecting people's perspective of the full moon.

Significance of the full moon name

Strawberry moon came from indigenous tribes that were inspired by the sweet berries that ripen and reach their peak this time of the year.

Further, the full moon will not be the only sight to behold in June's night sky.

The strawberry moon will appear near the centre of the Milky Way, and the galaxy's bright centre will be on annual display from June through August, known as "Core Season."

Along with that, several planets will also be visible in the sky this month; Mars, Jupiter and Mercury will all appear low in the west after sunset.

