Apple unveils Liquid Glass redesign at WWDC 2025

Apple has announced key changes with iOS 26 updates while also sharing how it is planning to incorporate artificial intelligence across all of its major products.
The Cupertino-based tech giant's week-long Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicked off on Monday, in California.
Bringing new changes to the upcoming releases, the conference saw a complete redesign with Apple's new
"Liquid Glass" design language.
It is a visually stunning UI revamp with translucent elements across apps and menus, giving a brand new look to the iPhone.
With the redesign, a bunch of elements of the operating system are getting a major face-lift in iOS 26, including time on the screen, which will be able to stretch to fill the screen.
The Camera app also has a more streamlined layout, and many controls and options are now hidden to make the experience feel cleaner.
In Safari, web pages are edge-to-edge, and the tab bar floats over the user's content.
Apple is adding some improvements to the phone app, including a call screening feature that can answer calls on a user's behalf and will tend to calls while on hold.
This is Apple's second major iOS update following the introduction of the company's Apple Intelligence AI features.
Who can install iOS 26?
Apple enthusiasts with iPhone 11 or up can install the iOS 26 developer beta; however, full Apple Intelligence features will be accessible in the iPhone 15 Pro/Max, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 series when officially released.