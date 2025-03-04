Google rolls out major Gemini update for iPhone with lock screen widgets

Google has updated its Gemini app for iPhone, introducing new lock screen widgets and direct access through the Control Center.
This update enhances user convenience by allowing quick interactions with Gemini directly from the lock screen.
As per multiple outlets, the app now includes six circular widgets, each serving a unique purpose.
These widgets enable users to type a question instantly, have live conversations, use voice commands to set reminders or create calendar events, take photos and ask questions about them, upload images to generate art or start a chat and share files to gain insights or inspiration.
Previously, using Gemini Live required two steps, but now it can be launched instantly.
Now, the app can open directly with the keyboard ready for input.
The latest update, version 1.2025.0762303, is rolling out on the App Store today.
Additionally, it includes the ability to share text, images, and links directly with Gemini from any app, the introduction of Deep Research in Gemini Advanced and general UI improvements and bug fixes.