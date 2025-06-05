Sci-Tech

Snap unveils Lens Studio iOS and web apps to create AR Lenses with AI

Snap is considered a major player in AR due to its cutting-edge technology via its AR filters and Lenses.

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Snap unveils Lens Studio iOS and web apps to create AR Lenses with AI
Snap unveils Lens Studio iOS and web apps to create AR Lenses with AI

Snap has released a stand-alone Lens Studio iOS app and web tool, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

The recently launched tools are designed to simplify it for anyone to generate augmented reality (AR) Lenses through text prompts and simple editing tools.

With the Lens Studio app, users will be able to perform complex tasks such as creating their own AI effects, adding their Bitmoji, and more to create customised Lenses.

Availability

Up until now, Lens Studio has been available as a desktop app for developers. The company stated that the latest iOS app and web tool are particularly designed to enable individuals at all skill levels to create Lenses.

Currently, the platform consists of 400,000 professional AR developers, and it seems to garner tremendous attention from people who want to create Lenses by releasing simpler tools.

Snap is considered a major player in AR due to its cutting-edge technology via its AR filters and Lenses.

Last year, Meta decided to shut down its Spark AR platform, enabling third parties to develop its native AR effects. By providing access to AR creation, Snap is doubling down on its vision for the technology.

In addition, Snap has introduced a range of tools for professionals. Yesterday, Snap released the latest Lens Studio tools that AR creators and developers can use to build Bitmoji games.

The tools include a turn-based system to allow back-and-forth gameplay.

WhatsApp to roll out fresh AI features, making app more user friendly
WhatsApp to roll out fresh AI features, making app more user friendly
WhatsApp has made the interaction of users with Meta AI easier than ever
iOS 26 to bring key feature to lock screen for music enthusiasts
iOS 26 to bring key feature to lock screen for music enthusiasts
Apple is planning to make iPhone users' experience more interactive and engaging with new updates
Google plans to use AI for email writing, organising inbox
Google plans to use AI for email writing, organising inbox
Google Deepmind is set to make the most frustrating task easier for its users
Google postpones launch of its ‘Ask Photos’ AI search feature
Google postpones launch of its ‘Ask Photos’ AI search feature
Google announced the Ask Photos feature at its annual Google I/O developer conference
ChatGPT rolls out meeting recording and connectors for Google Drive, more
ChatGPT rolls out meeting recording and connectors for Google Drive, more
OpenAI has added a range of advanced features to ChatGPT to attract more business use in enterprise settings
Google Drive introduces 'Catch Me Up:’ AI-driven file update summaries
Google Drive introduces 'Catch Me Up:’ AI-driven file update summaries
'Catch me up” offers high-level overview of important changes across documents from your Drive
WhatsApp to launch Username feature with enhnaced privacy: Report
WhatsApp to launch Username feature with enhnaced privacy: Report
WhatsApp's Username feature is currently in the testing phase; however, it's launch date is still under wraps
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT’s memory features to free users: What’s inside
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT’s memory features to free users: What’s inside
New upgrade will let ChatGPT gain information and context from past conversations with user
WWDC 2025: iOS 26 likely to bring new features for iPhone users
WWDC 2025: iOS 26 likely to bring new features for iPhone users
Apple is expected to unveil changes to its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, and more at WWDC 2025
Snapchat introduces new development tools for creating games
Snapchat introduces new development tools for creating games
Bitmoji Suite brings new tools for personalising and animating Bitmoji, providing enhanced experience
TikTok launches AI-centric smart keyword filters to restrict content
TikTok launches AI-centric smart keyword filters to restrict content
TikTok's latest tool displays which additional keywords are being filtered along with the actual ones
Samsung plans to partner with Perplexity AI: Report
Samsung plans to partner with Perplexity AI: Report
Samsung aims to include Perplexity’s service as a default assistant option in its upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 device