Snap unveils Lens Studio iOS and web apps to create AR Lenses with AI

Snap has released a stand-alone Lens Studio iOS app and web tool, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
The recently launched tools are designed to simplify it for anyone to generate augmented reality (AR) Lenses through text prompts and simple editing tools.
With the Lens Studio app, users will be able to perform complex tasks such as creating their own AI effects, adding their Bitmoji, and more to create customised Lenses.
Availability
Up until now, Lens Studio has been available as a desktop app for developers. The company stated that the latest iOS app and web tool are particularly designed to enable individuals at all skill levels to create Lenses.
Currently, the platform consists of 400,000 professional AR developers, and it seems to garner tremendous attention from people who want to create Lenses by releasing simpler tools.
Snap is considered a major player in AR due to its cutting-edge technology via its AR filters and Lenses.
Last year, Meta decided to shut down its Spark AR platform, enabling third parties to develop its native AR effects. By providing access to AR creation, Snap is doubling down on its vision for the technology.
In addition, Snap has introduced a range of tools for professionals. Yesterday, Snap released the latest Lens Studio tools that AR creators and developers can use to build Bitmoji games.
The tools include a turn-based system to allow back-and-forth gameplay.