iOS 26 to bring key feature to lock screen for music enthusiasts 

Apple is planning to give music enthusiasts a more captivating experience on their iPhones with the release of iOS 26.
The update will allow users have a full screen animated album artwork in the Now Playing widget on the Lock Screen.
How did previous Apple update incorporate music and lock screen?
With iOS 18, users can enlarge the album cover to full size by tapping on the thumbnail in the music app, which set the album's main colour as the background.
However with new iOS 26 update (which was formerly referred to as iOS 19), the artwork will move and change itself to the whole lock screen.
Even tough the feature adds a stylish touch to the device and make it a more active and engaging experience, many users have expressed their concerned on how this will affect the battery life.
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote event on Monday, could reveal iOS 26 and other updates from Apple.
Along with that, speculations have that the tech-giant is set to surprise its users with number of surprising features for Messages, Notes and CarPlay.
The iOS 26 will be launched later this year to eligible iPhone models.
Notably, Apple is also set to introduce a new automatic translation feature on the Messages App, making conversation flow easier in different languages.