WhatsApp to roll out fresh AI features, making app more user friendly

WhatsApp has introduced new exciting features in its latest beta version 2.25.18.8 for Android.
The update will allow users to forward messages and media directly to Meta AI, making the interaction with the chat-bot more seamless.
Beta testers can forward their images, videos and texts to Meta straight from any chat when they need the tech's help.
Along with that, users can also add a note to the forwarding messages such as "Is this real?," or if they want to understand the meaning of something.
Prior to this, users had to copy and paste the message into Meta AI, one at a time, and with the update, the conversation with the chat-bot will become much faster and efficient.
The feature is rolling out gradually and would soon be available for all the WhatsApp’s version soon.
WhatsApp to allow creation of customised AI chat-bots
Along with that, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to build custom AI chat-bots within the app, with no extra coding.
The currently beta tool offers a step-by-step guide to aid users in creating their own AI assistants, similar to OpenAI's Custom GPT's and Google Gemini's Gems.
The chatbot creation process began with users selecting a role for their helper such as study coach, travel planner, while also setting tones including humorous, lively and professional.