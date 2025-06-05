Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to roll out fresh AI features, making app more user friendly

WhatsApp has made the interaction of users with Meta AI easier than ever

  • by Web Desk
  • |
WhatsApp to roll out fresh AI features, making app more user friendly
WhatsApp to roll out fresh AI features, making app more user friendly

WhatsApp has introduced new exciting features in its latest beta version 2.25.18.8 for Android.

The update will allow users to forward messages and media directly to Meta AI, making the interaction with the chat-bot more seamless.

Beta testers can forward their images, videos and texts to Meta straight from any chat when they need the tech's help.

Along with that, users can also add a note to the forwarding messages such as "Is this real?," or if they want to understand the meaning of something.

Prior to this, users had to copy and paste the message into Meta AI, one at a time, and with the update, the conversation with the chat-bot will become much faster and efficient.

The feature is rolling out gradually and would soon be available for all the WhatsApp’s version soon.

WhatsApp to allow creation of customised AI chat-bots

Along with that, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to build custom AI chat-bots within the app, with no extra coding.

The currently beta tool offers a step-by-step guide to aid users in creating their own AI assistants, similar to OpenAI's Custom GPT's and Google Gemini's Gems.

The chatbot creation process began with users selecting a role for their helper such as study coach, travel planner, while also setting tones including humorous, lively and professional.

iOS 26 to bring key feature to lock screen for music enthusiasts
iOS 26 to bring key feature to lock screen for music enthusiasts
Apple is planning to make iPhone users' experience more interactive and engaging with new updates
Google plans to use AI for email writing, organising inbox
Google plans to use AI for email writing, organising inbox
Google Deepmind is set to make the most frustrating task easier for its users
Google postpones launch of its ‘Ask Photos’ AI search feature
Google postpones launch of its ‘Ask Photos’ AI search feature
Google announced the Ask Photos feature at its annual Google I/O developer conference
ChatGPT rolls out meeting recording and connectors for Google Drive, more
ChatGPT rolls out meeting recording and connectors for Google Drive, more
OpenAI has added a range of advanced features to ChatGPT to attract more business use in enterprise settings
Google Drive introduces 'Catch Me Up:’ AI-driven file update summaries
Google Drive introduces 'Catch Me Up:’ AI-driven file update summaries
'Catch me up” offers high-level overview of important changes across documents from your Drive
WhatsApp to launch Username feature with enhnaced privacy: Report
WhatsApp to launch Username feature with enhnaced privacy: Report
WhatsApp's Username feature is currently in the testing phase; however, it's launch date is still under wraps
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT’s memory features to free users: What’s inside
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT’s memory features to free users: What’s inside
New upgrade will let ChatGPT gain information and context from past conversations with user
WWDC 2025: iOS 26 likely to bring new features for iPhone users
WWDC 2025: iOS 26 likely to bring new features for iPhone users
Apple is expected to unveil changes to its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, and more at WWDC 2025
Snapchat introduces new development tools for creating games
Snapchat introduces new development tools for creating games
Bitmoji Suite brings new tools for personalising and animating Bitmoji, providing enhanced experience
TikTok launches AI-centric smart keyword filters to restrict content
TikTok launches AI-centric smart keyword filters to restrict content
TikTok's latest tool displays which additional keywords are being filtered along with the actual ones
Samsung plans to partner with Perplexity AI: Report
Samsung plans to partner with Perplexity AI: Report
Samsung aims to include Perplexity’s service as a default assistant option in its upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 device
Meta plans to fully automate advertising with AI: Report
Meta plans to fully automate advertising with AI: Report
Meta plans to let advertisers personalise ads using AI so that users view various versions of same ad in real time