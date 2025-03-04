World's biggest iceberg hits off remote Antarctic island

The largest iceberg in the world has collided with the remote British island of South Georgia, threatening penguin habitat.
According to BBC, the world's largest iceberg, A23, after almost 40 years, has run aground off the remote British island in South Georgia, which is home to millions of penguins and seals.
The huge iceberg, which is as big as two Greater London, with the island and it is belived that it will break into pieces on the south-west shore. Frishermen are worried that the vast chunks of the iceberg might affect macaroni penguins feeding in the area.
Meanwhile, scientists in Antarctica have warned that it could cause a big increase in the ocean life as ice contains lots of nutrients that will be released as it melts.
Prof. Nadine Johnston from the British Antarctic Survey said, “It's like dropping a nutrient bomb into the middle of an empty desert.”
Moreover, ecologist Mark Belchier warned, “If it breaks up, the resulting icebergs are likely to present a hazard to vessels as they move in the local currents and could restrict vessels' access to local fishing grounds."
The iceberg broke off from Antarctica's Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986. After being trapped in an ocean vortex, it broke free in December 2024 and travlled north through warmer waters. Initially ot spun on the spot, but by then it travelled at about 20 miles (30 km) a day.
The iceberg that was once 3,900 sq km (1,500 sq miles) in size has now become an estimated 3,234 sq km after travelling in the warm waters.
