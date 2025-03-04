Jannik Sinner coach reveals world No. 1 ‘mature’ response to doping criticism

Jannik Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill parised the tennis star for his “mature” response to the doping ban criticism.
According to Tennis Infinity, Cahill revealed the suprising resopnse of the world no. 1 to the criticism from media, people and players after the three-month ban.
The Australian coach said, “"His is an involuntary contamination, so a lot of the times you return a positive test is from medicine or supplements. So, it’s voluntary contamination. There is always a ban that applies to that, whether it’s one month or a little longer."
“His is involuntary, and not only is it involuntary, but it’s from a person who gave a spray to treat to physio for a cut finger, and somehow that got pushed across to Jannik," he added.
The Italian player told his coach that he wouldn't listen to criticism from someone who he wouldn't come to a piece of advice for.