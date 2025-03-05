World

Trump makes 13-year-old boy's dream come true in Congress speech

President Donald Trump's Congress Speech made an emotional turn as cancer survivor's dream come true

President Donald Trump address to the US Congress for the first time since his returned to the office made an unexpected emotional turn.

As reported by BBC, the president, in the longest presidential speech to lawmakers in history, discussed numbers of topics and the decisions he made so far in his six-weeks term.

In an emotional turn of events, the 47th US president surprised a 13-year-old boy brain cancer survivor by making his dream come true.

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, who dreamt of becoming a police and was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, was made an honorary member of the Secret Service by Trump.

The 13-year-old was sitting in the House gallery in a police officer uniform, with his father, when the president mentioned his cancer battle, noting, "He was always dreamed of becoming a police officer."

Trump continued, "The doctors gave him five months at most to live, that was more than six years ago. Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true."

While calling the move "biggest honour," the Commander of Chief shared, "I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States.''

All the members of the House commemorate the moment with a standing ovation while the chanting of "D-J!" wrapped the surrounding.

A surprised looking DJ received the badge from Curran, and was picked up by his father, while the members of the House continued their applause.

Notably, President Donald Trump also honoured a 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was allegedly killed by an undocumented immigrant, by renaming a Texas wildlife refuge after her.

