Trump slams Zelenskyy for ‘worst statement’ on Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for saying that the end of the Russia war “is still very, very far away.”
According to Associated Press, Trump on Monday, March 3, 2025, strongly criticised Zelenskyy for commenting that the end of Russia’s war on Ukraine is still “very far away.”
The 78-year-old wrote in a Truth Social post, “This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer! If somebody doesn’t want to make a deal, I think that person won’t be around very long. That person will not be listened to very long.”
“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be peace as long as he has America’s backing, and Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US,” he added.
Trump said that it was not a “great statement” to show strength against Russia.
This came after the Ukrainian leader, who went to the UK to attend the European leaders summit, told reporters in London that an agreement to end the ongoing war is very far and no one has begun to work on “these steps yet.”
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy soon after Trump’s criticism urged that it is important for everyone to create a diplomacy that could end war as soon as possible. He also claimed that Ukraine wanted the real peace more as the war has killed its people and ruined cities and towns.