Meghan Markle sends emotional message after Netflix show flops

Meghan Markle has shared an emotional message after her Netflix show With Love, Meghan received a horrific 11% Rotten Tomatoes score.
As reported by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex’s series has a low 11% rating from viewers and it ranks number six among the streaming channel's top 10 shows.
Prince Harry’s wife sent her first newsletter to subscribers of her lifestyle brand As Ever, just hours after the debut of her Netflix series.
Meghan started her sweet newsletter with, "Dear friend..Welcome to the Joy.”
She added, "I am so happy to have you join me on this adventure. Some of you will remember receiving newsletters similar to this one back in 2014, when I founded The Tig. Though much has changed since then, so much has stayed the same.”
The former Suits star shared that just like old days she still dances in her kitchen, experiment with recipes, get her hands dirty in the garden and laugh with friends over too many glasses of wine.
"And on that note — it's not lost on me that I've worn a lot of hats in my life (pun intended) but as with the ethos of this brand name, I know that in so many ways, I, like all of us, remain 'as we've always been,’” she noted.
Meghan also got candid about her products, "With As ever, I trust you'll feel this in every beat of what we've created. It is a line of products designed to make your everyday moments memories, to turn a basic breakfast into a beautiful snapshot of your life and to be kind to yourself and create a space for grace when it doesn't all go according to plan.”
Formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, As Ever has officially unveiled the new product line.
Notably, Meghan's re-branded venture was launched on March 4, 2025.