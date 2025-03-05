Entertainment

Adrien Brody’s girlfriend reacts to his Oscars kiss with Halle Berry

The 2025 Academy Awards took place at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 2

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 05, 2025
Adrien Brody’s girlfriend reacts to his Oscars kiss with Halle Berry
Adrien Brody’s girlfriend reacts to his Oscars kiss with Halle Berry

The Oscars nights witnessed many surprising moments, but one which caught the attention of everyone’s was the tender smooch between Halle Berry and Adrien Brody.

On Sunday, Berry kissed The Brutalist star on the red-carpet, moments before he won the Oscar for the Best Actor.

The Catwomen actress’ shock smooch was aimed to recreate the iconic Oscars 2003 moment, when Brody pulled her for a passionate kiss after accepting the Best Actor award for The Pianist from the her.

Before returning his kiss to him, Berry excused Brody’s girlfriend Georgina Chapman, saying, I’m sorry, Georgina, but I have to do it.”

Now, Georgina, who has been dating Adrien since 2020, has broken her silence on the incident.

“It was [quite the moment], wasn't it? I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?” she said during an interview with Extra.

The English fashion designer and actress further confirmed that she was not upset with Adrien Brody over the kiss, adding, "He was more than fine."

The 2025 Academy Awards took place at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 2.

Adrien Brody’s girlfriend reacts to his Oscars kiss with Halle Berry

Adrien Brody’s girlfriend reacts to his Oscars kiss with Halle Berry
King Charles releases exciting video after Meghan's personal letter

King Charles releases exciting video after Meghan's personal letter
Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for big event next week

Princess Kate, Prince William to join King Charles for big event next week
Kris Jenner welcomes new addition to family with dreamy wedding photos

Kris Jenner welcomes new addition to family with dreamy wedding photos
Kris Jenner welcomes new addition to family with dreamy wedding photos
Kris Jenner welcomes new addition to family with dreamy wedding photos
Chappell Roan to release new country song after Grammy win
Chappell Roan to release new country song after Grammy win
Kim Kardashian hopes to rekindle romance with ex Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian hopes to rekindle romance with ex Pete Davidson
Benny Blanco shares delightful news amid Selena Gomez wedding rumours
Benny Blanco shares delightful news amid Selena Gomez wedding rumours
Alexandra Daddario talks about filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy
Alexandra Daddario talks about filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy
Millie Bobby Brown slays another bold look after addressing bullying
Millie Bobby Brown slays another bold look after addressing bullying
Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos
Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos
Jennifer Garner shares sweet message after hug with Ben Affleck goes viral
Jennifer Garner shares sweet message after hug with Ben Affleck goes viral
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at ex Barry Keoghan during Dublin concert
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at ex Barry Keoghan during Dublin concert
Ben Affleck attempts to rekindle romance with Jennifer Garner after JLo split
Ben Affleck attempts to rekindle romance with Jennifer Garner after JLo split
Billie Eilish drops bold selfie amid buzz over mystery romance
Billie Eilish drops bold selfie amid buzz over mystery romance
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop 'I Said I Love You First' complete tracklist
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop 'I Said I Love You First' complete tracklist