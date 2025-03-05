Adrien Brody’s girlfriend reacts to his Oscars kiss with Halle Berry

The Oscars nights witnessed many surprising moments, but one which caught the attention of everyone’s was the tender smooch between Halle Berry and Adrien Brody.
On Sunday, Berry kissed The Brutalist star on the red-carpet, moments before he won the Oscar for the Best Actor.
The Catwomen actress’ shock smooch was aimed to recreate the iconic Oscars 2003 moment, when Brody pulled her for a passionate kiss after accepting the Best Actor award for The Pianist from the her.
Before returning his kiss to him, Berry excused Brody’s girlfriend Georgina Chapman, saying, I’m sorry, Georgina, but I have to do it.”
Now, Georgina, who has been dating Adrien since 2020, has broken her silence on the incident.
“It was [quite the moment], wasn't it? I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?” she said during an interview with Extra.
The English fashion designer and actress further confirmed that she was not upset with Adrien Brody over the kiss, adding, "He was more than fine."
The 2025 Academy Awards took place at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 2.