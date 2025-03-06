Entertainment

'Signal 2': Celebrated K-drama set to return after decade with original cast

South Korean drama 'Signal' starred Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, Cho Jin-Woong, and Lee Sang-yeob

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Signal 2: Celebrated K-drama set to return after decade with original cast
The highly anticipated return of Signal has K-drama's fans all over the world excited to see the original cast back in action.

As reported by allkpop, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 an online post of actors Cho Jin-woong and Lee Je-hoon at the filming location of Signal 2 sent the internet berserk.

In the viral photo, the Move to Heaven actor could be seen cheekily smiling as he throws up V-sign, while the Dead Man actor looked as serious as his on-screen characters.

Signal 2: Celebrated K-drama set to return after decade with original cast

Along with that, Kim Hye-soo also garnered attention for posting a behind-the-scenes snap on her Instagram stories.

The picture included a sign in Korean, which read, "Private Dressing Room - 3, Second Signal, Cha Soo Hyun, Kim Hye Soo."

Signal 2: Celebrated K-drama set to return after decade with original cast

Originally aired in 2016, Signal remains one of the most renowned crime-thriller, which followed the story of three detectives from past and present, connected through a mysterious walkie-talkie, who work together to solve cases.

Due to its massive popularity, Signal was also adapted in Japan (2020) and in Thailand (2022).

The Signal 2 is set to premiere in the first half of 2026, with all the original cast bringing their iconic roles back for the crime-thriller.

