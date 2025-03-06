Royal

Prince William makes emotional plea to protect his kids' privacy

Prince William shares three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with Kate Middleton

Prince William’s heartbreaking plea for privacy at the young age of nine has been revealed by Royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

The Prince of Wales has faced a constant intrusion into his life since a youngster due to his status.

In the Channel 5 documentary Prince George: How to Make a Monarch, Edwards shared a touching moment from a Swiss ski trip photoshoot when young prince William expressed his desire for privacy.

"I remember once when we were in Switzerland on a skiing trip and they would do a photo call and I remember William saying to me, 'Please Arthur, no more pictures, no more pictures,’” he recalled.

The photographer further added that this experience shaped William's determination to protect his own children's privacy and to ensure they didn't suffer in the same way like he did.

"He was about nine or 10. He was very sad, he's had enough of it and when I think back to that, I think 'My God, how he suffered', and he was determined that wasn't going to happen to his children,” he shared.

Prince William’s former aid Jason Knauf also shared in recent interview that the Prince is deeply concerned about his kids’ privacy.

“His childhood in front of the media was quite difficult at times, and he knew that he was going to be raising his kids to deal with social media and mobile phones and all of that stuff,” he said on60 Minutes Australia on February 23, as per The Telegraph.

