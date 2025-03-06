Usman Mukhtar shares hilarious snap offering a peek into his fatherhood

Trending

Pakistani actor and director Usman Mukhtar tied the knot with Zunaira Inam Khan in April 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Usman Mukhtar has been embracing the duties of girl's dad with all his heart.

The Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay actor turned to his Instagram stories late Wednesday night, March 5, 2025, giving a sneak peek into his new responsibilities.

In the shared click, Usman could be seen in the kitchen, preparing his daughter's midnight meal with the caption, "Life these days!!"

The Anaa actor announced the birth of his daughter, Siera, on February 25, 2025 with adorable snaps of the baby holding Usman's finger with all her might.

See Also: Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sean Baker for ‘Anora’ Oscars win

In the shared social media post, the 39-year-old actor began with thanking God as he wrote, "Alhumdulilah with immense pleasure, gratitude, and happiness we announce the birth of our daughter, Siera Inam Mukhtar."

While explaining the meaning behind his new-born, he noted, "Her name Siera, is a Pashto word meaning "shade" perfectly captures the comfort and protection she brings to our lives."

The Jafaa actor continued, "In just her first few days with us, she has filled our lives with infinite joy and effortlessly wrapped us around her tiny little fingers."

See Also: Mawra Hocane pens adorable note for 'Sanam Teri Kasam' team days after wedding

On work front, Usman Mukhtar filmed an episode of Hasna Mana Hai with Tabish Hashmi in February 2025.

