Scientists uncover hidden body mechanism that kills deadly bacteria

One part of the body has a hidden ability to release powerful chemicals that can kill bacteria

  • March 06, 2025
In a major turn of events, scientists have discovered a previously unknown function of the immune system that could help create new antibiotics.

The research published in the journal Nature found that a part of the body which is already known for recycling proteins also has a hidden ability to release powerful chemicals that can kill bacteria.

As per BBC, the new study also offers a new way to find antibiotics to combat superbugs, which are bacteria resistant to current treatments.

Scientists have discovered a new function of the proteasome, a tiny structure found in all cells.

Normally, it breaks down old proteins for recycling, however, research shows that when a cell is infected by bacteria, the proteasome changes its structure and function.

Instead of recycling, it converts old proteins into antibacterial weapons that can break open and kill bacteria.

The research team searched through cellular waste calling the process "dumpster diving," to find these natural antibiotics.

Prof Yifat Merbl, from the Weizmann Institute of Science, said “in a statement, “This is really exciting, because we never knew that this was happening.”

He added, “We discovered a novel mechanism of immunity that is allowing us to have a defense against bacterial infection. It's happening throughout our body in all the cells, and generates a whole new class of potential natural antibiotics."

At the same time, experts warned that more testing is needed to confirm whether this discovery can be used to create new antibiotics and the process will take time.

