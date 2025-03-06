Entertainment

Katy Perry turns to Taylor Swift for 'advice' amid abysmal tour ticket sales

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift rekindled their friendship in 2018 after years-long feud that began in 2014

  March 06, 2025
Katy Perry has turned to her longtime on-and-off friend Taylor Swift for advice and support after abysmal ticket sales for her upcoming Lifelines tour.

As per The U.S. Sun, thousands of tickets remain unsold for Katy's upcoming concert dates after she faced backlash for continuing to work with the producer Dr. Luke on her 143 album in spite of the troubling accusations against him.

Now, according to sources, the Dark Horse singer has reached out to the Lover crooner to seek guidance and make her tour "remarkable and historical" after Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

“Katy saw one of Taylor's shows last year and was excited and inspired by what she said, She knows she can count on her to give her some positive feedback,” the insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, another insider, who is close to Taylor's inner circle, described Katy as a "sponge" who has taken all of the advice on board.

“Taylor wants Katy to succeed and have a great tour, and enjoy her time while on the road, and Katy appreciates that,” the second source added.

This newfound collaboration comes after Katy Perry and Taylor Swift buried the hatchet and rekindled their friendship following a years-long feud that began in 2014.

