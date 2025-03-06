World

British couple's harrowing 118-day survival at sea wins top book prize

The book won the £30,000 Gold Prize at the Nero Book Awards March 5, 2025

A book based on the real-life story of a British couple who were stranded for four months on a life raft has been awarded the title of the best book of the previous year at a prestigious event.

The book Maurice and Maralyn: An Extraordinary True Story of Shipwreck, Survival and Love by Sophie Elmhirst won the £30,000 Gold Prize at the Nero Book Awards on Wednesday, March 5.

As per BBC, it recounts the true story of Maurice and Maralyn Bailey who sold their home in Derbyshire to build boat and sail to New Zealand in 1972.

However, their journey took tragic turn when their boat sank, leaving them stranded at sea for 118 days.

Bill Bryson, a well-known author who led the judging panel described the book as a fascinating and deeply engaging story that showcases human resilience and survival against the odds.

The Baileys began their journey in 1972 in search of adventure but the following year while traveling to the Galapagos Islands, they faced disaster.

A whale collided with their boat, creating a hole in the hull.

Before the boat sank, they managed to launch their small 4ft (1.2m) life raft and gather some emergency supplies.

As per the outlet, to survive, Maralyn used her resourcefulness which she made a fishing line from a safety pin and string to catch food like raw fish, turtles and small sharks.

She also created simple games and made dominoes from paper scraps to help keep their minds occupied during their time at sea.

