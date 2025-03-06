Trending

Alia Bhatt finally opens up about ‘Jigra’ box office failure

Alia Bhatt starred as Satyabhama Anand in 'Jigra' alongside Vedang Raina

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Alia Bhatt finally opens up about ‘Jigra’ box office failure
Alia Bhatt finally opens up about ‘Jigra’ box office failure

Alia Bhatt has finally gotten candid about the failure of her movie, Jigra.

She starred as Satyabhama Anand in the flopped film.

During her recently appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Alia shared her reaction to Jigra becoming the second flop film of her career after Highway.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star said, "I’m a very passionate actor, professional, producer. I’m passionate about that. I have dreams with regard to my work, which I don’t think ever end.”

She further added, “I don’t think I’m ever comfortable, and I really like that about my mind. I had a film released last year that didn’t do really well, and that’s given me a new vigour for a new dream to try and do over. It’s something I feel very charged by. So that’s the professional dream."

Jigra, which was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, made only 55.05 crore at the box office.

The Vasan Bala’s movie also starred Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War opposite to Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince Andrew's financial setback
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince Andrew's financial setback
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance
Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit mishap
Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit mishap
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Alia Bhatt gushes over Ranbir Kapoor's bond with daughter Raha
Alia Bhatt gushes over Ranbir Kapoor's bond with daughter Raha
Usman Mukhtar shares hilarious snap offering a peek into his fatherhood
Usman Mukhtar shares hilarious snap offering a peek into his fatherhood
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ shoot delayed as Siddharth Anand revamps script
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ shoot delayed as Siddharth Anand revamps script
Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24: Kareena Kapoor, Sara lead birthday wishes
Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24: Kareena Kapoor, Sara lead birthday wishes
Neil Nitin Mukesh shares fun-filled memory with Katrina Kaif
Neil Nitin Mukesh shares fun-filled memory with Katrina Kaif
Shah Rukh Khan heaps praises on Anant Ambani as PM Modi inaugurates Vantara
Shah Rukh Khan heaps praises on Anant Ambani as PM Modi inaugurates Vantara
Salman Khan’s upcoming film with south Indian director faces delay
Salman Khan’s upcoming film with south Indian director faces delay
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed break silence on trolling during pregnancy
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed break silence on trolling during pregnancy
Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan make surprise joint appearance at star-studded event
Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan make surprise joint appearance at star-studded event
Priyanka Chopra surprises mom with John Abraham as special birthday gift
Priyanka Chopra surprises mom with John Abraham as special birthday gift
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share sweet moments after pregnancy news
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share sweet moments after pregnancy news
Mika Singh reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s unfulfilled promise
Mika Singh reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s unfulfilled promise