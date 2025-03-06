Alia Bhatt finally opens up about ‘Jigra’ box office failure

Alia Bhatt has finally gotten candid about the failure of her movie, Jigra.
She starred as Satyabhama Anand in the flopped film.
During her recently appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Alia shared her reaction to Jigra becoming the second flop film of her career after Highway.
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star said, "I’m a very passionate actor, professional, producer. I’m passionate about that. I have dreams with regard to my work, which I don’t think ever end.”
She further added, “I don’t think I’m ever comfortable, and I really like that about my mind. I had a film released last year that didn’t do really well, and that’s given me a new vigour for a new dream to try and do over. It’s something I feel very charged by. So that’s the professional dream."
Jigra, which was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, made only 55.05 crore at the box office.
The Vasan Bala’s movie also starred Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa.
On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War opposite to Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.