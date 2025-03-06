Sports

Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells

Vladimir Platenik coached notable players including Dominika Cibulkova, Lulu Sun and Veronika Kudermetova

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu is starting a trial coaching period with Vladimir Platenik.

As per multiple outlets, she will play her first-round match at the Indian Wells tournament on Thursday against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima.

This will be Raducanu's first match since she was subjected to "fixated behaviour" by a man during the Dubai Championships in February.

Not only this, this will be Raducanu's first match with a new coach since Nick Cavaday resigned due to health issues after the Australian Open

If she wins, she will face world No. 3 Coco Gauff in the next round.

Vladimir, coach from Slovakia, previously worked with New Zealand's Lulu Sun, helping her reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year, where she beat Raducanu in the fourth round.

Related: Emma Raducanu incident: Man agrees to avoid future encounters

He has also coached other notable players including Dominika Cibulkova, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova.

A man who approached Raducanu during the Dubai Tennis Championships later agreed to stay away from her in the future.

The man, identified as a tourist in the UAE has also been prohibited from attending any future tennis tournaments in the country.

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince Andrew's financial setback
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince Andrew's financial setback
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance
Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit mishap
Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit mishap
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Fred Stolle, Australian tennis icon and beloved commentator, dies at 86
Fred Stolle, Australian tennis icon and beloved commentator, dies at 86
Lewis Hamilton gears to break decades long record at 40
Lewis Hamilton gears to break decades long record at 40
Arne Slot become brutally honest about Liverpool ‘lucky’ win over PSG
Arne Slot become brutally honest about Liverpool ‘lucky’ win over PSG
FIFA unveils record-breaking $1 billion prize for Club World Cup
FIFA unveils record-breaking $1 billion prize for Club World Cup
Emma Raducanu reveals chilling details of ‘creep’ stalker incident in Dubai
Emma Raducanu reveals chilling details of ‘creep’ stalker incident in Dubai
Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer
Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer
LeBron James makes history as he becomes first NBA player to score 50K points
LeBron James makes history as he becomes first NBA player to score 50K points
Jannik Sinner coach reveals world No. 1 ‘mature’ response to doping criticism
Jannik Sinner coach reveals world No. 1 ‘mature’ response to doping criticism
Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury
Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury
Vikrant Gupta stunned by Kohli’s fanbase in Pakistan, showers praise on nation
Vikrant Gupta stunned by Kohli’s fanbase in Pakistan, showers praise on nation
Andrea Kimi Antonelli breaks silence on comparisons to Lewis Hamilton
Andrea Kimi Antonelli breaks silence on comparisons to Lewis Hamilton
Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub
Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub