Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu is starting a trial coaching period with Vladimir Platenik.
As per multiple outlets, she will play her first-round match at the Indian Wells tournament on Thursday against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima.
This will be Raducanu's first match since she was subjected to "fixated behaviour" by a man during the Dubai Championships in February.
Not only this, this will be Raducanu's first match with a new coach since Nick Cavaday resigned due to health issues after the Australian Open
If she wins, she will face world No. 3 Coco Gauff in the next round.
Vladimir, coach from Slovakia, previously worked with New Zealand's Lulu Sun, helping her reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year, where she beat Raducanu in the fourth round.
Related: Emma Raducanu incident: Man agrees to avoid future encounters
He has also coached other notable players including Dominika Cibulkova, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova.
A man who approached Raducanu during the Dubai Tennis Championships later agreed to stay away from her in the future.
The man, identified as a tourist in the UAE has also been prohibited from attending any future tennis tournaments in the country.