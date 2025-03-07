World

Rare Pokémon-shaped Cheeto fetches nearly $90,000 at auction

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 07, 2025
Met the world’s most expensive single Cheeto, “Cheetozard,” which sold for nearly $90,000 at an auction.

According to CNN, the Goldin auction house announced on social media that a Pokémon-shaped Flamin’ Hot Cheeto named after the character Charizard has been sold for $87,840 to an unnamed buyer.

The 3-inch (7 cm) long Cheeto shaped like Charizard was affixed to a customised Pokémon card and saved in an enclosed box.

As per the Goldin auction website, a sports memorabilia company found and preserved the dragon-shaped spicy and crunchy Cheeto between 2018 and 2022. However, it gained popularity on social media in 2024.

The bidding for the single Cheeto began at $250 in mid-February, reached five figures, and was finally sold for a whopping $72,000 along with a buyer’s premium.

The snack brand Cheetos reacted to the Goldin’s Instagram post with two eye emojis, while the other users were surprised by the auction price for a snack.

A user wrote, “The most expensive hot Cheetos in the world. This is kind of stupid, but it's 2025, people doing wild things.”

“It's been told the same guy who bought the banana with tape bought the Cheeto too,” another added.

Notably, this was not the first time a rare-shaped Cheeto had sold for such a big price. In 2017, a Cheeto resembling Harambe the gorilla fetched nearly $100,000 in an auction.

