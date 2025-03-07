Health

Basil seeds: How it helps achieve all dietary requirements

  by Web Desk
  • March 07, 2025
Basil Seeds have a long history of being used in Chinese medicine and are proven to be quite beneficial for health.

As reported by healthline, the seeds are slightly sweet in taste and are often referred to as sweet basil seeds.

There are number of benefits a simple one spoon of basil seeds on daily can provide for our health.

Here are some ways basil ways can improve our well-being.

Good source of Minerals

Just one tablespoon of basil seeds provides 15% of the required calcium, 10% of the amount of magnesium and iron to our body.

The minerals are essential for the healthy bone and muscle function, and helps in the production of the red blood cells.

For people, who can't eat dairy and meat products due to dietary or religious restrictions, basil seeds are an important source of iron and calcium.

Packed with Fibre

Basil Seeds contain high amount of fibre, which can help in the increase of beneficial gut bacteria and boost the feeling of fullness, making it an effective tool in weight loss journey.

For people with pre-diagnosed conditions, basil seeds also help control cholesterol and sugar levels.

Omega-3 fat source

Basil seeds contain an average of 2.5 grams of fat per tablespoon, meaning it could supply the whole day worth of ALA omega-3 fat, with just one spoon.

In order to add basil seeds in your diet, you have to take the slow route to give your gut enough time to adjust to the high concentration of fibre.

Along with that, basil seeds could interfere with blood-thinning drug treatments as it contain high vitamin K content.

