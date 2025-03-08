How lack of sleep damages immune system? Scientists reveal shocking truth

We often disturb our sleep due to our busy routine and don’t pay attention to it but a new study has revealed its shocking consequences.
A new study published in The Journal of Immunology revealed that even losing one night of sleep can greatly affect the immune system which may lead to health issues like obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
As per ScienceAlert, lack of sleep for a long time is known to cause issues like mood swings, memory problems, heart attacks and strokes.
Researchers from the Dasman Diabetes Institute in Kuwait conducted a study to understand how sleep deprivation affects immune cells, particularly monocytes, a type of white blood cell that play a crucial role in the body's immune system.
Researchers studied 276 healthy Kuwaiti adults with different body weights, and examined their sleep patterns and checked their blood for different types of monocytes and inflammation markers.
The study found that obese participants had worse sleep quality than those with lower body weight.
In another part of the study, five healthy lean adults stayed awake for 24 hours while their blood samples were taken.
Going without sleep for just 24 hours caused changes in the immune cells of lean participants, making their profiles similar to those of obese individuals.
The obvious solution might be to get more sleep.