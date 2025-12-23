Health
Flu symptoms 2025: Early symptoms of rapidly spreading virus

Here are a few early symptoms of the rapidly spreading viral infection

The H3N2 influenza related cases seen a rapid surge across Europe, UK, USA, and more countries, putting immense pressure on hospitals.

Here are a few early symptoms of the rapidly spreading viral infection:

Sudden fever and chills

One of the major symptoms of H3N2 influenza is an instant rise in body temperature.

An infected person is likely to experience moderate to high temperature accompanied by chills, sweating, and weakness.

In some cases, symptoms are likely to persist for multiple days. However, it’s important to consult a medical professional.

Persistent cough and sore throat

Moreover, people can experience dry cough that may start as mild irritation but can aggravate over time.

Infected people can feel a sore throat, causing extreme pain while speaking. People are strongly advised to wear masks, and take pecautionary measures to prevent its further spread.

Runny or blocked nose

Similar to other seasonal flu viruses, H3N2 can cause disruption in the upper respiratory tract, triggering runny or blocked nose and frequent sneezing.

Body aches and fatigue

Other commonly experienced symptoms include muscle aches, joint pain, headaches, and fatigue.

Vomiting or diarrhoea

Although primarily a respiratory illness, H3N2 can also disrupt your gut function, particularly in children. Persistent vomiting or diarrhoea may cause electrolyte imbalance and loss of appetite.

