Radhika Apte shares adorable family photos on International Women's Day 

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 09, 2025
Radhika Apte has celebrated 2025 International Women's Day alongside her husband, Benedict Taylor, and baby girl.

The 39-year-old Indian actress took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, March 8, to share a rare glimpse into her private life on a female-centered day.

In the viral frame, Radhika was seen gazing at her two-month-old daughter while her partner was capturing the photo.

The Parched starlet looked chic in a cosy sweater and beanie.

A moving note accompanied by her post that read, "Happy women’s day to us all."

As the popular Indian actress' post gained traction on social media, numerous fans of her began praising the actress for sharing a sweet snapshot of her little family.

One fan wrote, "Happy women’s day."

"HAPPY WOMEN'S DAY @radhikaofficial AND CONGRATULATIONS," another admirer chimed in.

For those unaware, Radhika Apte exchanged marital vows with her husband Benedict Taylor in 2012. The couple welcomed their daughter in December 2024.

On the work front, the Andhadhun actress is set to make her directorial debut with an action-fantasy film Kotya.

The upcoming film will be co-produced by renowned Indian filmmaker, Vikramaditya Motwane.  

