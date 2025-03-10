Sci-Tech

Musk tells Polish minister to 'be quiet' amid heated Starlink debate

Polish minister vs. Musk and Rubio’s Starlink dispute turns ugly after billionaire’s controversial comments

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025
Musk tells Polish minister to be quiet amid heated Starlink debate
Musk tells Polish minister to 'be quiet' amid heated Starlink debate

Elon Musk and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a heated exchange with the Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski over the use of the Starlink satellite system in Ukraine.

According to AA, the richest man in the world on Sunday, March 9, 2025, criticised the Polish minister after he claimed that Poland would look for an alternative for the Starlink internet services for Ukraine if Musk's company proves to be “unreliable.”

Sikorski wrote on X, “Starlink for Ukraine is paid for by the Polish Ministry of Digital Affairs at a cost of about $50 million per year. Leaving aside the ethics of threatening the victim of aggression, if SpaceX turns out to be an unreliable supplier, we will be forced to look for other suppliers.”

Related: World’s richest woman who leaves Elon Musk, Bill Gates behind

Reacting to his post, the Tesla owner asked the Polish foreign minister to stay “quiet” and called him a “small man.”

The SpaceX boss in a post on X said, “Be quiet, little man. You're paying a tiny fraction of the cost (for Starlink). And there are no substitutes... Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off.”

As the heated argument between Musk and Sikorski continued, the US state secretary immediately came forward to resolve the issue and dismiss the billionaire’s claim of shutting down the system and urged the Polish foreign minister to be grateful.

Rubio wrote, “No one has made any threats about cutting Ukraine off from Starlink. And say thank you because without Starlink, Ukraine would have lost this war long ago, and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now.”

Notably, the Ukrainian military relies heavily on Musk’s Starlink terminals for their operations. They have been using these terminals since the beginning of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

There are tens of thousands of Starlink terminals in Ukraine, among which up to 500 were purchased by the US Department of Defence in June 2023.

Related: Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
WhatsApp rolls out improved sheet for emoji reactions
WhatsApp rolls out improved sheet for emoji reactions
TikTok US acquisition discussions underway with four 'good' buyers
TikTok US acquisition discussions underway with four 'good' buyers
X down: Users report widespread outage
X down: Users report widespread outage
5 dead zones to avoid when setting up Wi-Fi routers
5 dead zones to avoid when setting up Wi-Fi routers
Instagram DMs latest update makes communication easy with just one feature
Instagram DMs latest update makes communication easy with just one feature
AI will steal human jobs next year, experts predict
AI will steal human jobs next year, experts predict
Saturn’s iconic rings set to vanish this month in rare cosmic event
Saturn’s iconic rings set to vanish this month in rare cosmic event
Microsoft takes on OpenAI with new AI models for Copilot
Microsoft takes on OpenAI with new AI models for Copilot
Pinterest updates privacy policy: User data to be used to train AI tool
Pinterest updates privacy policy: User data to be used to train AI tool
iPhone users warned to turn off these 3 settings to avoid hacking risks
iPhone users warned to turn off these 3 settings to avoid hacking risks
Alarming details about global warming revealed in stunning visualisation
Alarming details about global warming revealed in stunning visualisation