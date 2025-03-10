Leonardo DiCaprio details first ‘starstruck’ meeting with late costar Luke Perry 

Leonardo DiCaprio has opened up about his first meeting with the late Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar, Luke Perry.
In a new documentary, I Am Luke Perry, DiCaprio recalls being immediately struck by Perry's kindness and generosity at the set of Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film.
"I was immediately struck by his kindness," the Titanic actor said, speaking alongside Tarantino and costar Margot Robbie.
He went on to share, “There was an immediate sense of excitement in seeing Luke Perry on set. It was incredible. I remember being in my teens, and he was the manifestation of the new [James] Dean on television, and everyone was crazy about him."
"I felt this overwhelming feeling of being starstruck. But then he and I got to sit down and talk about Los Angeles, the '90s, his life, where his career had gone, where my career had gone, where his life [had gone], my life [had gone]. I was so, struck, how do I say this, by the kindness of his character,” DiCaprio added.
Perry died just four months before Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's July 2019 premiere, at the age of 52 in March 2019 after battling stroke.
The documentary, I Am Luke Perry, is produced by the late actor's Beverly Hills, 90210 costar and real-life friend Jason Priestley.