Harry Styles takes ‘expensive’ life decision amid Zoë Kravitz romance buzz

Amid the speculations about his romance with Zoë Kravitz, Harry Style has taken a big life decision.
According to recent reports, the former One Direction alum spent a huge sum of money as he bought another sprawling mansion in Hampstead, his fourth house on the same street.
Not only this, the 31-year-old singer has even started renovating his £30million mega-mansion, which will take few years to complete.
“He has three houses on one road in Hampstead and now he has quietly bought another,” an insider told The Sun.
They continued, “Two of the homes are being converted into one mega mansion, while the third sits a way away from them and is a bit of an investment property.”
“This fourth new pad could be part of the mega-mansion estate and will be connected to the two houses, which are being knocked through, by a drive and a massive garden. It’s incredible the work Harry is putting into making this dream home,” they further added.
The reports of Harry’s major property decision come amid his romance rumors with the Blink Twice director.
Last week, the duo was seen kissing at Rita's in London following a promotional event for Zoë newest film Caught Stealing, as per Deuxmoi.
In another video making the rounds on social media, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were spotted walking hand in hand on a street in Rome.