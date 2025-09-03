Home / Entertainment

Harry Styles takes ‘expensive’ life decision amid Zoë Kravitz romance buzz

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were spotted walking hand in hand on a street in Rome last week


Amid the speculations about his romance with Zoë Kravitz, Harry Style has taken a big life decision.

According to recent reports, the former One Direction alum spent a huge sum of money as he bought another sprawling mansion in Hampstead, his fourth house on the same street.

Not only this, the 31-year-old singer has even started renovating his £30million mega-mansion, which will take few years to complete.

“He has three houses on one road in Hampstead and now he has quietly bought another,” an insider told The Sun.

They continued, “Two of the homes are being converted into one mega mansion, while the third sits a way away from them and is a bit of an investment property.”

“This fourth new pad could be part of the mega-mansion estate and will be connected to the two houses, which are being knocked through, by a drive and a massive garden. It’s incredible the work Harry is putting into making this dream home,” they further added.

The reports of Harry’s major property decision come amid his romance rumors with the Blink Twice director.

Last week, the duo was seen kissing at Rita's in London following a promotional event for Zoë newest film Caught Stealing, as per Deuxmoi.

In another video making the rounds on social media, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were spotted walking hand in hand on a street in Rome.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Aniston spills beans on her constant Met Gala absence

Jennifer Aniston spills beans on her constant Met Gala absence
The 'Friends' star has revealed the reason why she never attended the Met Gala despite receiving an invite

Travis Kelce's shocking statement about Taylor Swift leaves fans in frenzy

Travis Kelce's shocking statement about Taylor Swift leaves fans in frenzy
The NFL player made an eye-popping statement about Taylor Swift just days after their engagement

Jack Osbourne breaks silence on Roger Waters’ cold remark about his dad Ozzy

Jack Osbourne breaks silence on Roger Waters’ cold remark about his dad Ozzy
The Black Sabbath legend passed away in July following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease

Camila Cabello’s Sydney show nearly derailed by major on-stage mishap: WATCH

Camila Cabello’s Sydney show nearly derailed by major on-stage mishap: WATCH
Camila Cabello is currently on the Australian leg of her Yours, C World Tour, which kicked off in Spain in June

Hollywood's most private couples who keep fans guessing about their lives

Hollywood's most private couples who keep fans guessing about their lives
Here's a list of Hollywood’s most private pairs who leave fans intrigued and speculating

Drake speaks out on ‘fake’ six-pack selfie after brutal online roasting

Drake speaks out on ‘fake’ six-pack selfie after brutal online roasting
Drake first sparked plastic surgery rumors last year after Metro Boomin’s released a diss tracked about him

Cardi B angrily throws object at man outside court for asking bold baby question

Cardi B angrily throws object at man outside court for asking bold baby question
Cardi B was found not guilty by an LA jury in the $24 million legal case filed by her security guard on Tuesday

Jennifer Aniston shuts down plastic surgery rumors with powerful statement

Jennifer Aniston shuts down plastic surgery rumors with powerful statement
‘The Morning Show’ actress was recently rumored to be considering plastic surgery to impress her boyfriend, Jim Curtis

Sydney Sweeney keeps dating ‘casual’ as Scooter Braun ‘obsessed’ with her

Sydney Sweeney keeps dating ‘casual’ as Scooter Braun ‘obsessed’ with her
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney recently reignited romance buzz after sparking dating rumors months ago in Venice

Cardi B secures sensational victory in $24 million physical assault lawsuit

Cardi B secures sensational victory in $24 million physical assault lawsuit
Cardi B was accused of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress by her security guard

Taylor Swift planning ‘big family’ with Travis Kelce as they build future

Taylor Swift planning ‘big family’ with Travis Kelce as they build future
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer and the NFL star are planning their future after dreamy engagement

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ new poster unveils Daniel Craig’s fresh look as release date out

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ new poster unveils Daniel Craig’s fresh look as release date out
Daniel Craig starrer ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ drops much-anticipated new poster and release date