Travis Kelce's shocking statement about Taylor Swift leaves fans in frenzy

The NFL player made an eye-popping statement about Taylor Swift just days after their engagement

Travis Kelce has left fans gushing as he made his first statement since becoming Taylor Swift's fiancé.

The pair got engaged last month, after their record-breaking appearance at the New Heights podcast, and shared the news with their fans two weeks later with a carousel of romantic clicks.

Although the couple have been keeping a low profile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared his thoughts with brother Jason about the latest development in his life in a new teaser clip for this week's episode of the podcast.

In a sneak peak clip posted on Instagram on Tuesday, September 2, Jason began, "Travis we've gotta talk about it. In case you missed the Instagram post all around the world, Travis and Taylor are engaged! Yayy!"

Smiling at his brother's excitement, Travis replied, "I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that's been going on."

Emphasising the seriousness of his bond with the Lover crooner, he added, "It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with."

The statement did not go unnoticed by fans, who gushed about the subtle romantic statement on the internet.

As one comment under the Instagram post read, "Omg my heart can NOT handle thisss."

While another fan penned, "Travis knew what he wanted and boy he got her. I am so happy for them!"

A third user shared, "'Telling everybody who I'll be spending the rest of my life with' - secure men are hot af."

Following their engagement announcement on August 26, Taylor and Travis made their first public appearance last week as an engaged couple.

They were spotted enjoying a college football match between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Notably, the new episode of New Heights will premiere on Wednesday, September 3.

