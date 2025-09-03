Jack Osbourne breaks silence on Roger Waters’ cold remark about his dad Ozzy 

Following the death of Ozzy Osbourne in July, the Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters made dismissive comments about the late music legend.
During an interview with The Independent Ink last month, the Comfortably Numb bassist gave his blunt opinion on Black Sabbath’s lead vocalist.
“Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life. We’ll never know. The music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a f–k,” Roger said.
He further added, “I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did. Have no interest in biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know.”
Now, Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne has taken to his Instagram Story to fire back at the Hey You musician for disrespecting his late father.
“Hey [Roger Waters]. F–k you. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become,” he began.
Jack continued, “The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls–t in the press. My father always thought you were a c–t – thanks for proving him right.”
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s only son ended his fiery message with a clown face emoji.
In another Instagram Story, Jack simply wrote, “f–krogerwaters.”
The Black Sabbath legend passed away on July 22 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.