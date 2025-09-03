Jennifer Aniston shuts down plastic surgery rumors with powerful statement

Jennifer Aniston has finally dismissed the swirling plastic surgery speculation.
During a Q&A session with Glamour for its latest issue, published on Tuesday, September 2, the 56-year-old American actress credited “optimism” and “positivity” for her youthful and beautiful looks.
When Aniston’s The Morning Show co-star Marion Cotillard praised her for aging gracefully, the actress couldn’t stop herself from revealing the secret behind it.
“That means so much to me. We didn’t have that [those kind of role models growing up]. And I think as far as aging gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity. Call it youth if you want,” stated the iconic Friends actress.
Although Jennifer Aniston did not directly address the plastic surgery rumors or undergoing any procedure, she revealed that she has “maintained” her looks.
The We’re the Millers actress continued, “But I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are. I’m not going to say I don’t get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff. I mean, I’m maintained. I’m not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over.”
She went on to say, “So its perspective, and also knowing that this is our one body. It’s a mindset. So it means a lot to me to hear that from Marion, who I think is a walking beam of sunshine and love and beauty and talent.”
Jennifer Aniston was reported to be considering plastic surgery when an insider told Radar Online that although she is really enjoying the company of her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, but "being with him has intensified all her insecurities about her looks."
They went on to claim that Aniston wants a boob lift, fix the sagged skin around her neck, and also contemplating a fat transfer to her hips.