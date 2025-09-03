Jennifer Aniston spills beans on her constant Met Gala absence

Jennifer Aniston, despite being an A-list star, has never graced the Met Gala carpet, and now she has finally revealed her reason.
In an interview for Glamour magazine's September issue, she talked about the glamorous affair, noting that the whole ordeal "overwhelms" her.
The Murder Mystery actress admitted that she has received an invite for the night to celebrate fashion in the past, but it's just not her cup of tea.
Talking to the outlet, Jennifer shared the reason behind her hesitation to join the star-studded crowd, noting, "It's the getting ready, the putting on the dress."
She added, "I'm a 'jeans and flip-flops and tank top' kind of girl. I love dressing up too, but for me it's a mental game of…'Let's get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all 'purdy' and go sit in a big room with your peers.'"
Celebrities who have made an appearance have often discussed that getting ready for the Met Gala requires several hours of preparation and glam.
The Morning Show star also shared that she has a complicated relationship with attending carpeted events, as it's often an excuse for critics to be excessively judgemental.
"Some people find it like a sport where they build you up and then they love to tear you down," Jennifer concluded.
Jennifer Aniston is one of the many A-list celebrities who have never attended the Met Gala, other stars include Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Adele, Angelina Jolie, Mariah Carey, and Ryan Gosling.