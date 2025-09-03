Cardi B angrily throws object at man outside court for asking bold baby question

Home / Entertainment

Cardi B was found not guilty by an LA jury in the $24 million legal case filed by her security guard on Tuesday

Cardi B once again lost her cool outside the courthouse, shortly after winning the legal battle over an alleged 2018 altercation.

On Tuesday, September 2, the Up rapper furiously lashed out at a reporter for getting too personal.

While she was leaving the Los Angeles courthouse for lunch, a reporter asked her if she was pregnant and if there would be any paternity problems with her ex Offset and new beau Stefon Diggs.

“Cardi insiders are claiming that Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the 4th time. Do you foresee any paternity issues with Stefan?” someone behind the camera asked.

The 32-year-old rapper got angry over the question as she grabbed a pen from someone and threw it at him for asking such an invasive question.

“Don’t disrespect me,” Cardi B yelled.

As a security guard took her towards the waiting vehicle, Cardi shouted, "Don’t do that. Do you see women asking those types of questions to me? Do you see women asking those questions to me? Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those types of questions? Act like you have some manners and your mama taught you - respect women."

This isn’t the first time for Cardi, as she previously hurled a microphone at a woman who threw a water on her during a 2023 performance at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas.

To note, Cardi B was found not guilty by an LA jury in the $24 million legal case filed by her security guard on Tuesday.

