AEW wrestler recalls Taylor Swift's sweet gesture before his wife's death

Jeff Jarrett praised Taylor Swift for her thoughtful gesture before his wife passed away from breast cancer

AEW wrestler Jeff Jarrett recalled a sweet moment with Taylor Swift before his wife died battling breast cancer.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Hall of Fame wrestler said he has known the Fortnight singer since she "was a little girl," sharing that the pop star performed a three-hour private concert for his family.

Jarrett said that the emotional performance took place around 2006 Christmas when Taylor moved to his town, Hendersonville, Tennessee.

The 58-year-old added that his wife was extremely ill at the time and "passed away about five months after" the private show.

Going into the details of the moment, the AEW star revealed that a friend of Swift’s suggested she stop by Jarrett's home after his wife's diagnosis.

She initially arrived without her iconic guitar but "actually ran back home" to grab it because his daughters "wanted her to sing and play."

Calling the day "an amazing experience", Jarrett shared that a small family gathering quickly grew to a party of 45 people after the Love Story singer started playing.

Jarrett said Swift, who used to babysit his daughters, has maintained contact with his family and when his wife passed away, 14-time Grammy winner "would come around and was really good with the girls."

Recently, Taylor Swift has been making headlines for her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. Along with that, she is also set to drop her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3.

