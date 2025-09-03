Home / Entertainment

Paul Mescal spills beans on why he’s drawn to characters beyond sexuality

The 'Gladiator II' actor revealed he opts for the roles 'regardless of sexuality'


Paul Mescal has opened up about his approach to acting, revealing he’s drawn to roles ‘regardless of their sexuality’ and embracing the chance to learn more through each character.

While conversing with PEOPLE at The History of Sound premiere in New York City on Tuesday, September 2, the Gladiator II actor said he opts for the roles "regardless of sexuality.”

“I think I'm drawn to characters regardless of their sexuality,” Mescal said.

He added, “I think, like, I'm learning more and more as I kind of do this job that, unless I have something to say about who these people are, unless I fundamentally know or have a distinct opinion about them, I won't do it.”

Sharing about his character in the upcoming film , Mescal mentioned, “I love Lionel.”

The Aftersun star went on to share, “He's the longest I've lived with any character. I've waited five years to get to play him, and I'm so grateful that I did. I think he's an extraordinary man.”

According to the film’s synopsis, Mescal plays Lionel Worthing, a talented Kentucky singer who leaves home for the Boston Music Conservatory, where he meets student David White (Josh O’Connor) and the two grow close in an intimate way.

The History of Sound is set to release in theaters on September 12.

