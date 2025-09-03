Home / Entertainment

Drake speaks out on ‘fake’ six-pack selfie after brutal online roasting

Drake first sparked plastic surgery rumors last year after Metro Boomin’s released a diss tracked about him

Back in June, Drake made headlines for posting a sizzling shirtless mirror selfie, proudly flaunting his six-pack abs which many online critics called “fake.”

“I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type,” he  captioned his photo at the time which sparked plastic surgery and photoshop rumors.

Now, the Nokia hitmaker has finally broken his longstanding silence over the backlash as he addressed whether or not he doctored the selfie.

During his appearance at show Not Again with podcaster Bobbi Althoff, the 38-year-old Canadian rapper asked about whether he ever underwent the liposuction procedure known as abdominal etching.

“No. People also say that I got a [Brazilian butt lift], right? They call me BBL Drizzy,” Drake said.

The five-time Grammy winner went on to ask, “I don't know if my like wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?”

“I think it was just like I came from the gym. I was sweaty in that pic. Maybe I like went on Facetune and, like, put, like, details up, you know? When you can like make it...sorry, just being honest!” he added.

Drake first sparked plastic surgery rumors in 2024, after his rap rival Metro Boomin’s released a diss tracked titled BBL Drizzy about the Degrassi alum's allegedly having plastic surgery.

Speculation started swirling again in June after Drake posted the photo of his abs.

