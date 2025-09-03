Home / Entertainment

'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley confirms romance with popular business tycoon

The 'Sex Education' actress, Simone Ashley, was last romantically linked with Joshua Jackson

Bridgerton starlet Simone Ashley has finally confirmed her new love interest after sparking romance with Joshua Jackson. 

The 30-year-old British actress was seen sharing PDA moments during the US Open on Monday, September 1st, 2025.

As reported by Just Jared, Ashley shocked the onlookers when she leaned her face towards the popular American business tycoon, Tim Sykes, and locked lips during the match between Jannick Sinner against Alexander Bublik at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York. 

Throughout the match, the new couple of Tinseltown was smiling and laughing while enjoying each other’s company.

For the Monday outing, the F1 actress was looking chic in a Polo Ralph Lauren sweater, which she paired with white pants. 

Meanwhile, Sykes sported a white button-up shirt along with blue slacks and a blue sweater. 

This public appearance of Ashley and Sykes follows multiple media reports that suggested the actress has been seeing the critically acclaimed actor Joshua Jackson for the past few months.

These romance speculations between the two emerged after they photographed holding hands in New York City last month.

However, in addition to Joshua Jackson, Simone Ashley was last dated Constantin 'Tino' Klein for nearly two years.    

