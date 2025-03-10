World

Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike

Airports all over Germany witnessed a massive flight halt as workers go on strike due to pay negotiations

Many passengers were left to stranded in Germany's airports as the workers observed a nationwide strike.

As reported by CNN, a disruption at 13 airports, including Frankfurt and Munich and other key destinations, caused the cancellation of most flights on Monday, March 10, 2025.

The 24-hour walkout, which started at midnight, involved employees from all sectors including ground and security staff.

At Frankfurt Airport, 1,054 of the day's 1,116 scheduled takeoffs and landings had been cancelled due to protest.

All of Berlin's Airport's regular departures and arrivals were cancelled, while Hamburg Airport said no to any departures. 

Cologne Airport also announced the absence of regular passenger service and Munich Airport advised travellers to expect a "greatly reduced flight schedule."

The Verdi service workers union's strike also targeted the Hannover, Dueseldorf, Bremen, Leipzig, Munich, and Stuttgart airports.

In response to the strike, the federal government has shared that Verdi's proposals, including an 8% pay raise, better bonus plan, and three additional days off, are not financially possible.

The strike started out early at Hamburg airport as the workers walked out, "without any prior notice," causing havoc at the airport on Sunday.

These so-called "warning strikes," are a common tactic in German wage negotiations,which in this case relates to two separate pay disputes: negotiations on a new pay and conditions contract for airport security workers, and a wider dispute over pay for employees of federal and municipal governments.

Pay talks in the dispute are due to resume on Friday, while the next round of talks for airport security workers is expected to start on March 26, 2025.

