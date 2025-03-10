World

Five in hospital after plane crashes near retirement home in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania plane crash once again left US in shock with the increase in the number of aircraft accident

  • March 10, 2025

A small single-engine plane met a disastrous fate in Pennsylvania.

As reported by CNN, the aircraft carrying five people crashed and burst into flames on Sunday, March 9, 2025 in the parking lot of a retirement community.

According to police chief Duane Fisher, all onboard were taken to the hospital, while nobody on the ground was injured.

The incident, which happened around three in the evening near Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township, left dozen of cars damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed the press that it will investigate the crash, which has been added to the number of plane crashes happening in US since January, 2025.

Prior to this, on January 31, a medical evacuation jet crashed, killing all six passengers and one person on the ground in Philadelphia.

The National Transportation Safety Board has also reiterated that it will also be opening an investigation, as well as looking into inspection conducted by FAA.

Additionally, the pilot reported that the plane had an open door, in a radio conversation with an air traffic controller.

Th flight was scheduled to depart from Lancaster Airport, just north of the crash site and was headed toward Springfield, Ohio.

