Katy Perry makes headlines with surprise proposal in her concert

Katy Perry has set the internet ablaze with a surprise proposal during her Los Angeles show.
The pop icon performed at the El Rey Theatre over the weekend and brought a special guest on stage.
She sang rendition of her 2011 hit track Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.), and brought out Rebecca Black as a surprise guest.
The special moment marked somewhat of a reunion for the two, as they both were featured in the music video for that single.
After the performance, Katy got down on one knee to propose the idea of them going on the Lifetimes tour together.
She said, “Will you… Marry you? Kinda… join me on the ‘Lifetimes’ Tour?”
The Dark Horse crooner posted the clip on Instagram and wrote, “About to spend a lot more Fridays with @msrebeccablack. WELCOME TO THE LIFETIMES TOUR BABES.”
Katy added, “Rebecca and I both love Fridays. So that’s why I asked her to be in this music video because Friday is like my favourite day of the week, and it’s her favourite day of the week.”
Notably, her Lifetimes Tour is set to kick off in May 2025.