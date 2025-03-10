Lego announces Mario & Standard Kart set with 1,972 pieces, available for preorder

Lego Group has announced a new addition to its Mario Kart collection, offering a set which was teased last year.
On Monday, March 10, 2025, the company detailed a perfect gift for fans of the iconic Mario Kart series from Nintendo, providing a captivating building experience and a dynamic way to display the brick-built Mario in his Standard Kart.
The Mario & Standard Kart set is available for a preorder now through Lego’s website for $169.99, with an expected ship date of May 15, 2025, as fans have to wait a couple of months for it to cross the finish line.
According to TheVerge, the set features 1,972 pieces, alongside the largest buildable version of Mario that Lego has ever created, with a detailed face and posable head and arms.
Lego site reported that when you’re not racing the steerable kart back and forth across your desk, the set includes a buildable display stand, letting you show it off “at a dynamic angle.”
The Mario & Standard Kart set was announced today as part of Nintendo’s various promotions for “MAR10 Day,” the March 10th holiday created to celebrate the company’s most iconic character.