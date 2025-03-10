Sports

Lego announces Mario & Standard Kart set with 1,972 pieces, available for preorder

Lego's perfect gift for fans of iconic Mario Kart series from Nintendo, providing captivating building experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025
Lego announces Mario & Standard Kart set with 1,972 pieces, available for preorder
Lego announces Mario & Standard Kart set with 1,972 pieces, available for preorder

Lego Group has announced a new addition to its Mario Kart collection, offering a set which was teased last year.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, the company detailed a perfect gift for fans of the iconic Mario Kart series from Nintendo, providing a captivating building experience and a dynamic way to display the brick-built Mario in his Standard Kart.

The Mario & Standard Kart set is available for a preorder now through Lego’s website for $169.99, with an expected ship date of May 15, 2025, as fans have to wait a couple of months for it to cross the finish line.

According to TheVerge, the set features 1,972 pieces, alongside the largest buildable version of Mario that Lego has ever created, with a detailed face and posable head and arms.

Lego site reported that when you’re not racing the steerable kart back and forth across your desk, the set includes a buildable display stand, letting you show it off “at a dynamic angle.”

The Mario & Standard Kart set was announced today as part of Nintendo’s various promotions for “MAR10 Day,” the March 10th holiday created to celebrate the company’s most iconic character.

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Capcom partners with Esports World Cup for thrilling competitions
Capcom partners with Esports World Cup for thrilling competitions
Lando Norris set to face most challenging F1 season with Verstappen, Hamilton
Lando Norris set to face most challenging F1 season with Verstappen, Hamilton
Josh Allen receives record-breaking deal from Buffalo Bills after NFL MVP
Josh Allen receives record-breaking deal from Buffalo Bills after NFL MVP
Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo's feat after stunning Real Madrid debut
Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo's feat after stunning Real Madrid debut
Carlos Alcaraz's mysterious tattoo at Indian Wells sparks speculation
Carlos Alcaraz's mysterious tattoo at Indian Wells sparks speculation
Novak Djokovic’s struggles continue with third consecutive shock defeat
Novak Djokovic’s struggles continue with third consecutive shock defeat
Jack Draper dominates Fonseca to reach BNP Paribas Open third round
Jack Draper dominates Fonseca to reach BNP Paribas Open third round
Novak Djokovic pays tribute to Australian tennis legend Fred Stolle
Novak Djokovic pays tribute to Australian tennis legend Fred Stolle
Cristiano Ronaldo honors women in his life with hearfelt note on IWD
Cristiano Ronaldo honors women in his life with hearfelt note on IWD
FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump brushes off trade war concerns
FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump brushes off trade war concerns
International Women's Day: 4 times women in sport fought for their rights
International Women's Day: 4 times women in sport fought for their rights