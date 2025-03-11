Medical helicopter crash claims three lives in Mississippi 

Another tragedy strikes the US aviation industry as a medical helicopter crashed in Mississippi.
As reported by NBC, the incident took place on Monday, March 10, 2025, and killed a pilot and two hospital workers on-board.
A spokesperson for the University of Mississippi Medical Centre verified the death news of everyone on the flight.
The first responders and police were immediately deployed to the scene, but the authorities have not shared any cause for the catastrophic failure.
As per the official statement, the AirCare copter was not carrying any patients, when it crashed in Madison County, north of the capital of Jackson.
Authorities have not release the name of the deceased due to privacy but have shared that the tragic news have been relayed to the families of the victims.
While expressing condolence, the Mississippi governor Tate Reeves wrote on Facebook, "It's a tragic reminder of the risks Mississippi's first responders take every day to keep us safe."
"Our state will never forget the sacrifice of these heroes," he added.
This incident came right after a small plane crashed in Pennsylvania on March 9, 2025 near retirement home, which left five people on board injured, with no casualties.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still investigating the reason behind the crash.