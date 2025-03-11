Gemini updates Gmail with new button for automatic Google Calendar events

Gemini in Gmail is integrated with a new feature, making it simple for users to set up Google Calendar events.
The Mountain View-based tech giant on Monday, March 10, 2025, launched a new button that can be used to create and save a calendar event.
The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot will automatically identify emails where calendar event-related information is shared, and use that information to set up the event.
In a workspace blog, Google detailed about the new Gemini feature, highlighting that eligible users can already perform certain Google Calendar actions and ask queries using Gemini in Gmail.
Now users will also be able to automatically set up new events by tapping a single button.
According to the Alphabet-owned Google, the button will only appear on relevant emails where the content refers to a calendar event.
The feature will be available to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise accounts. Additionally, those with Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on alongside Google One AI Premium subscribers will also get the feature.