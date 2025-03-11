Trump slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium after Ontario's warning

US President Donald Trump warned that he will double the 25% of Canadian steel and aluminium after Ontario's warning.
According to Al Jazeera, the day after Ontario warned to put a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the US, Trump announced an increase in planned tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium to 50%.
The US president on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in a post on the social media platform Truth Social, said that he is doubling the tariffs in response to the most populous province, Canada, Ontario’s retaliatory 25% surcharge on energy.
Trump wrote, “Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% tariff on “Electricity” coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINIUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA.”
The 78-year-old noted that after the new tariffs, Canada will become one of the highest ‘tariffing nations anywhere in the world.”
As per the Republican president, the new tariffs will go into effect from Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
For the unversed, Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday, March 10, 2025, announced that the government would impose a 25% surcharge on electricity it exports to US states of Michigan, Minnesota, and New York, and if America keeps increasing the levies, it will shut off the energy.