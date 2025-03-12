OpenAI rolls out new tools for building custom AI agents for businesses

OpenAI launched a new Responses API to help developers build their artificial intelligence (AI) agents.
OpenAI on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, announced that the custom AI agents will be capable of searching the web, digging through files, and performing tasks on a computer on developer's behalf.
Speaking to The Verge, OpenAI Head of Product, Olivier Godement stated, “There are some agents that we will be able to build ourselves, like Deep Research and Operator.”
“But the world is so complex, there are so many industries and use cases… and so we’re super excited to provide those foundations, those building blocks for developers to build the best agents for their use case, their needs,” Godement added.
The Responses API comes with a web search tool developed on the same model ChatGPT uses for search, enabling developers to get real-time information and citations from the web while using GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini.
Additionally, it has a computer-use feature that similarly uses the company’s Operator model to perform tasks on a user’s behalf.
OpenAI also launched the Agents SDK, which it describes as a way for developers to “orchestrate” the workflow of AI agents.
Meanwhile, the Product Manager, Nikunj Handa said, “The Agents SDK is having multiple of those atomic units work together to solve even more complicated tasks.”
The launch of the Responses API and Agents SDK builds on the existing tools that OpenAI offers to developers, including the Chat Completions API, allowing developers to build AI tools that offer a response to users’ queries.