Google now allows users to select their top sources for search results

Google has introduced the latest feature, named “Preferred Sources” in the US and India, which lets users select their preferred choice of news sites and blogs to be shown in the Top stories section of Google’s search results.
It lets users see more content from your preferred sites.
Once users browse for a specific topic, a “star” icon will appear next to the Top Stories section. They can click on that icon and begin adding sources by browsing for them.
After choosing the sources, users can refresh the results to see more content from your chosen sources.
For a few queries, users will get a separate “From your sources” section beneath the Top Stories section.
It will allow users to receive information from sources they like; however, that would also expectably trap them in a bubble without even exposing them to different points of view on a specific topic.
Google launched this feature as a Search Labs feature on an experimental basis for users to select to enable it.
According to Google, over half of the users selected four or more sources.
Currently, the feature has rolled out to all users for English language searches in the U.S. and India.