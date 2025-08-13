Apple refuses Elon Musk’s claims of App Store's bias favouring OpenAI

In a significant update, Apple has denied Elon Musk’s allegations that its App Store is favouring artificial intelligence (AI) apps that rival OpenAI.
In a statement to the BBC, Apple stated, “We feature thousands of apps through charts, algorithmic recommendations and curated lists selected by experts using objective criteria.”
The Cupertino-based tech giant responded after Musk threatened to sue the company via xAI, claiming that the company was “behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store.”
In 2024, both companies, OpenAI and Apple, collaborated to integrate the AI-company’s models and ChatGPT into Apple products, such as iOS and Siri.
However, there is no evidence that the App Stores are being biased towards OpenAI over other AI companies, indeed, AI apps such as DeepSeek and Perplexity have solidified their positions at the top of App Store charts over the past year.
In past years, Apple would have expectedly ignored claims of chart manipulation.
However, the company is currently under immense regulatory pressure and new laws all across the globe to rein in its power in the app distribution market.